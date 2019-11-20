Play

Dubois scored two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

In between his own tallies, the 21-year-old helped set up Emil Bemstrom's game-winner early in the third period. Dubois has had an up-and-down season so far, but overall he's posted solid numbers with nine goals and 15 points in 20 games.

