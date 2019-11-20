Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Huge night in win
Dubois scored two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
In between his own tallies, the 21-year-old helped set up Emil Bemstrom's game-winner early in the third period. Dubois has had an up-and-down season so far, but overall he's posted solid numbers with nine goals and 15 points in 20 games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Sets up game-winning goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Point streak at five games•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Playing through minor injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Fires home game-winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Pots first goal of season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.