Dubois will head to Slovakia for the 2019 IIHF World Championship as part of Team Canada, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

After losing John Tavares (oblique), Canada appears to be trying to looking for some forward depth, as Tyson Jost was also added to the roster. After a phenomenal rookie campaign (48 points), the 20-year-old Dubois avoided the sophomore slump by racking up a career-high 27 goals, 34 helpers and 174 shots. The Quebec native should be capable of reaching the 60-point threshold again in 2019-20, which makes him a high-end fantasy option.