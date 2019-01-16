Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Keeps producing at high level
Dubois finished Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils with a pair of points.
Dubois assisted on Cam Atkinson's opening goal and added a power-play marker of his own early in the second period. The 20-year-old is three goals away from posting back-to-back 20-goal seasons to open up his NHL career and sits third on the Blue Jackets with 42 points this season. The two-point performance extended Dubois' point streak to four games, and he now has five points over that stretch of contests. He also led his team with five shots on goal versus New Jersey.
