Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Leads offensive explosion
Dubois scored two goals and an assist in Monday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings.
While he opened the scoring midway through the first period, Dubois saved his best work for the third, potting what proved to be the game-winner before notching the only helper on Seth Jones' empty-netter. The second-year center now has an impressive 12 goals and 22 points in 24 games, including five multi-point efforts in his last eight contests, and his chemistry with Artemi Panarin on Columbus' first line has Dubois flying towards a breakout season.
