Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Making good on limited chances
Dubois lit the lamp on his only shot in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
There were questions about how Dubois would perform since the venerable Matt Duchene arrived in Columbus via a trade with Ottawa on Friday, but the Quebec native has points in two straight games since that deal was processed. While Dubois has a gaudy 29.4 shooting percentage through 11 contests this month, the downside is that he mustered only 17 SOG over that span. If the top-six forward can be a bit more assertive in the attacking zone, then he should remain a consistent offensive contributor, with the arrival of Duchene (and now Ryan Dzingel) taking some pressure off of him.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Tallies pair of goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Positioned well to sustain success•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Keeps producing at high level•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Bags apple Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Erupts for four points•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Shakes out of slump in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...