Dubois lit the lamp on his only shot in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

There were questions about how Dubois would perform since the venerable Matt Duchene arrived in Columbus via a trade with Ottawa on Friday, but the Quebec native has points in two straight games since that deal was processed. While Dubois has a gaudy 29.4 shooting percentage through 11 contests this month, the downside is that he mustered only 17 SOG over that span. If the top-six forward can be a bit more assertive in the attacking zone, then he should remain a consistent offensive contributor, with the arrival of Duchene (and now Ryan Dzingel) taking some pressure off of him.