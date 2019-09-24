Dubois was absent from Tuesday's practice session due to illness, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Dubois may be forced to sit out Wednesday's preseason clash with Buffalo, but it's unlikely his illness will affect his availability for Opening Night against Toronto on Oct. 4. The 21-year-old avoided the sophomore slump last year by setting career highs in goals (27), assists (34) and game-winning goals (five). The winger should be capable of once again topping the 60-point mark and could push for more heading into the 2019-20 campaign.