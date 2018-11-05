Dubois scored two goals Sunday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The 20-year-old Dubois now has 10 points in 14 games this season. He scored one of his goals Sunday as he exited the penalty box, with the other one coming late in the third period to force overtime. Ultimately, the Blue Jackets did succumb to Anaheim but Dubois was a bright spot in what was otherwise a disappointing night for the Jackets.