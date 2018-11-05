Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Nets pair in loss
Dubois scored two goals Sunday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.
The 20-year-old Dubois now has 10 points in 14 games this season. He scored one of his goals Sunday as he exited the penalty box, with the other one coming late in the third period to force overtime. Ultimately, the Blue Jackets did succumb to Anaheim but Dubois was a bright spot in what was otherwise a disappointing night for the Jackets.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Three-point outburst•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores 31 seconds into game•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Tallies goal Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Heading to Worlds•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores in Game 6 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two assists in first playoff game Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...