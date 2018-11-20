Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Notches two points in loss to Leafs
Dubois scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The second-year forward has caught fire along with the rest of the Jackets' top line, scoring four goals and eight points in his last five games. Dubois now has 10 goals and 19 points in 21 games on the season, and the 20-year-old is blossoming into the kind of physical, No. 1 center Columbus has lacked since trading Ryan Johansen to Nashville.
More News
