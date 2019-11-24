Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: On four-game point streak
Dubois scored a power-play goal on four shots and had two PIM in a 4-3 loss to the Jets on Saturday.
Dubois opened the scoring early in the first period with his 10th goal of the year and his first with the man advantage. He extended his point streak to four games and has registered four goals and six points during that stretch. The 21-year-old is on a pace that would net him his first 30-goal campaign.
