Dubois registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Dubois set up Oliver Bjorkstrand's second tally of the game at 19:33 of the third period. The 21-year-old center had been held off the scoresheet in his previous three outings. Dubois is up to 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists), 111 shots, 63 hits and a plus-2 rating through 50 contests.