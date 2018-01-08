Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Picks up two points in Sunday's win
Dubois scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.
The 19-year-old rookie nearly added to his tally, and prevented the game from going to extra time, but he was turned aside by James Reimer on a breakaway in the third period. Dubois now has a solid nine goals and 21 points through his first 43 NHL games, and as long as he keeps skating on a line with Artemi Panarin he'll be an intriguing fantasy option even in redraft formats.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Strong showing against Pittsburgh•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Tallies two helpers Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Records two helpers in win over Ducks•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores third goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Staying in NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...