Dubois scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.

The 19-year-old rookie nearly added to his tally, and prevented the game from going to extra time, but he was turned aside by James Reimer on a breakaway in the third period. Dubois now has a solid nine goals and 21 points through his first 43 NHL games, and as long as he keeps skating on a line with Artemi Panarin he'll be an intriguing fantasy option even in redraft formats.