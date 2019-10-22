Dubois indicated after Monday's win over the Maple Leafs that he isn't taking faceoffs due to an unspecified injury, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports. "I want to take face-offs but health-wise, I can't right now," said Dubois.

Whatever is hindering the 21-year-old in the faceoff circle isn't preventing him from making an impact on the scoresheet -- Dubois scored his fourth goal in the last six games during Monday's win, gaining possession of the puck in the corner and driving to the front of the net before tucking it past Frederik Andersen. At the moment, the injury doesn't seem like it will affect Dubois' fantasy value.