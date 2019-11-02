Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Point streak at five games
Dubois scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.
It's the first multi-point performance of the year for the 21-year-old, but Dubois has been rock solid as the Jackets' No. 1 center, finding the scoresheet in five straight games and amassing six goals and 10 points though 13 contests.
