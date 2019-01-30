Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Positioned well to sustain success
Dubois registered a goal in addition to a power-play assist Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to the Sabres.
Dubois is only three points away from matching his robust rookie output of 48 set in the 2017-18 campaign. He's locked in on the No. 1 power-play unit, and Dubois starting shifts in the offensive zone a whopping 66.4 percent of the time means we can expect the offensive production to continue.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Keeps producing at high level•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Bags apple Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Erupts for four points•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Shakes out of slump in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Sophomore dominance no surprise•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Five points in last two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...