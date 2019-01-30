Dubois registered a goal in addition to a power-play assist Tuesday in a 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Dubois is only three points away from matching his robust rookie output of 48 set in the 2017-18 campaign. He's locked in on the No. 1 power-play unit, and Dubois starting shifts in the offensive zone a whopping 66.4 percent of the time means we can expect the offensive production to continue.