Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Pots first goal of season
Dubois scored the Blue Jackets' lone goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.
He beat Ryan Miller from a sharp angle late in the second period, but it was the only offense Columbus could manage on the night. The 21-year-old Dubois now has one goal and two points through four games to begin his third NHL campaign.
