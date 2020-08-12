Dubois scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 quintuple-overtime loss to the Lightning during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period, although he didn't actually do much to earn it -- Dubois was cutting in front of Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Alexandre Texier's shot from the top of the circle just grazed him as it headed into the net. Dubois now has four goals and six points through six games this postseason, with both figures leading the Jackets.