Dubois scored his first goal of the season, and the eventual game-winner, in Monday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Taking a stretch pass from Mikhail Grigorenko early in the third period, Dubois turned on the jets and beat the Detroit defender as he drove towards the net before tucking a shot off Thomas Greiss' hip and into the back of the net. Dubois was scoreless in the Jackets' first two games as his request for a trade hung over the team like a dark cloud, but at least in this one it didn't appear as though the 22-year-old was letting the off-ice drama affect his play.