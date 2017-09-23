Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Pots two goals Friday
Dubois scored twice in Friday's 4-3 exhibition loss to the Penguins.
He lined up at left wing on the second line with Lucas Sedlak and Nick Foligno in this one, as the Blue Jackets coaching staff takes a long look at the third overall pick in the 2016 draft in a variety of roles. Dubois' scoring outburst can only helps his chances of breaking camp on the NHL roster, but he's still a teenager and likely a season or two away from making much of a fantasy impact.
