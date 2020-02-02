Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Powers offense with three points
Dubois scored twice and dished an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Dubois' tallies came in the second period. The 21-year-old is on a four-game point streak, with two goals and six helpers in that span. He's up to 17 markers and 42 points overall through 53 games. The center has added 116 shots, 65 hits and 35 PIM in a productive top-line role.
