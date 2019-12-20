Dubois scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-2 overtime victory over Los Angeles. He also added an assist.

That's two-straight, two-point games and Dubois' third in four games. We might even officially call that a hot streak. He has tremendous potential, but Dubois is a bit behind the 61-point pace he set last season. That's likely a function of a recent cold streak (one point in nine games). But this recent run is promising. Take advantage if you can.