Dubois scored three goals -- one on the power play -- during Thursday's 5-1 win over Calgary.

Not only was this Dubois' first career hat trick, it was also his third multi-point showing through his past four outings. He's collected a respectable 18 goals and 26 assists through 78 games for the campaign, and his current role centering Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson has been a huge fantasy boost. Dubois is a candidate to take a notable step forward offensively next season.