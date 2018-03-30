Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Records hat trick against Flames
Dubois scored three goals -- one on the power play -- during Thursday's 5-1 win over Calgary.
Not only was this Dubois' first career hat trick, it was also his third multi-point showing through his past four outings. He's collected a respectable 18 goals and 26 assists through 78 games for the campaign, and his current role centering Artemi Panarin and Cam Atkinson has been a huge fantasy boost. Dubois is a candidate to take a notable step forward offensively next season.
