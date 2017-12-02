Dubois collected two assists through 15:32 of ice time (5:19 on the man advantage) during Friday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.

While scoresheet appearances have been few and far between for most of the season, Dubois now has a goal and three assists during a three-game point streak. He's climbed the depth chart and is currently skating on an intriguing line between Artemi Panarin and Josh Anderson. It's probably still too early to consider adding Dubois in most seasonal leagues, but he's definitely a player to watch.