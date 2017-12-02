Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Records two helpers in win over Ducks
Dubois collected two assists through 15:32 of ice time (5:19 on the man advantage) during Friday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.
While scoresheet appearances have been few and far between for most of the season, Dubois now has a goal and three assists during a three-game point streak. He's climbed the depth chart and is currently skating on an intriguing line between Artemi Panarin and Josh Anderson. It's probably still too early to consider adding Dubois in most seasonal leagues, but he's definitely a player to watch.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores third goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Staying in NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores first career goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Pots two goals Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Centers top line in preseason opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...