Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Returns to ice
Dubois (illness) was back at practice Wednesday, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
While Dubois won't be in the game group for Wednesday's preseason matchup with Buffalo, fans and fantasy owners alike will be happy to see him at practice. The Quebec native looks to head into Opening Night versus Toronto on Oct. 4 as the No. 1 center and should be a factor with the top power-play unit. If he can get back over the 60-point mark for a second consecutive campaign, the 21-year-old should provide top-end fantasy value.
