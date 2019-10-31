Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Riding four-game point streak
Dubois has notched two goals and four points in his last four games.
Dubois had a bit of a slow start to the season, notching three goals and four points in his first eight games, but it appears as though he's starting to hit his stride. The 21-year-old forward will look to extend his point streak to five games Friday in St. Louis.
