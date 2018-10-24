Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores 31 seconds into game
Dubois scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.
It wasn't a pretty goal, as Dubois shot the puck from behind the goal line and it banked off a defender and in. It counts for his second goal and fourth point of the year, as Dubois has been logging considerable power-play minutes as well.
