Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores first career goal
Dubois scored the first goal of his NHL career in his first game during Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders. He also recorded three shots and finished with a plus-1 rating over 14:07 of ice time.
While Dubois is currently being deployed in a middle-six role, if Columbus is going to repeat last season's success, its 2016 first-round selection will need to be an important contributor. Dubois might struggle to be a consistent fantasy asset, but there is a lot of potential. He should see soft five-on-five matchups, and he's obviously a talented offensive player after recording 63 goals and 154 points through his final 110 games in the QMJHL over the past two seasons. It wouldn't be shocking if he hit the ground running and generated Calder Trophy buzz.
