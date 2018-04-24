Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Scores in Game 6 loss
Dubois tallied his second goal of the playoffs against the Capitals on Monday.
Dubois rifled a one-timer into the back of the net, but it wasn't enough to stave off Washington and force a Game 7. It was a fantastic rookie campaign for the winger has he notched 20 goals, 28 assists and 15 power-play points, while playing in all 82 games. If he can avoid the sophomore slump, there is little reason fantasy owners shouldn't expect the 19-year-old to repeat (or surpass) his productivity next season.
