Dubois scored the Blue Jackets' lone goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

The rookie has moved his way up the depth chart to form a very physical line with Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson, and he's responded with three points (one goal, two assists), eight shots on goal and a plus-3 rating over the last four games. Dubois still hasn't cracked either of the power-play units, which limits his fantasy potential, but the 19-year-old is starting to show flashes of his ability as a grinding, two-way forward with offensive skill.