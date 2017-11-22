Dubois had a goal in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Sabres.

The goal snaps Dubois' four-game pointless streak. With three goals and two assists on the season, Dubois doesn't offer much potential for standard or daily leagues. However, he is still a worthy option in dynasty leagues. The heralded rookie scored 21 goals and 34 assists in 48 games playing in the QMJHL last year.