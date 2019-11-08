Play

Dubois notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Dubois dished to Oliver Bjorkstrand in the third period for what would count as the game-winning goal. The helper gives the center 11 points through 16 contests, to go with 37 shots on goal, 28 hits and 15 PIM.

