Dubois recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Through two games on the Blue Jackets' west coast trip, Dubois has five assists, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 21-year-old's three-point outing got him to 33 points (14 goals, 19 helpers) in 44 contests. He'll look to keep churning out helpers Thursday in San Jose.