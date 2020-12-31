Dubois secured a two-year, $10 million contract with Columbus on Thursday.
Dubois came up just two goals short of the 20-goal mark last year and likely would have achieved that threshold were it not for the league going on hiatus. The 21-year-old center should continue to take on more responsibilities with the No. 1 power-play unit and figures to be a top-half fantasy option in all formats.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Eight points in last five games•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Pots fourth goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Contributes assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Hat trick leads comeback•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Won't face discipline•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Spotted at practice•