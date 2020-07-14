Dubois (undisclosed) skated by himself Tuesday, but he left the ice once his teammates started to arrive for practice, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
The Blue Jackets are unable to release any details regarding Dubois' condition due to the NHL's new policy on injury updates, but the fact that he wasn't able to participate in practice with his teammates suggests he's likely working through something minor as training camp gets underway. Postseason play is still more than two weeks away, so at this point there's no reason to hit the panic button. Another update on the 22-year-old pivot, who led Columbus in scoring with 49 points in 70 games this campaign, should surface once he's cleared for practice.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Paces team in points•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Dishes helper Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Snaps out of goal-scoring funk•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Generates assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Powers offense with three points•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Shakes apple tree•