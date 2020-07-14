Dubois (undisclosed) skated by himself Tuesday, but he left the ice once his teammates started to arrive for practice, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

The Blue Jackets are unable to release any details regarding Dubois' condition due to the NHL's new policy on injury updates, but the fact that he wasn't able to participate in practice with his teammates suggests he's likely working through something minor as training camp gets underway. Postseason play is still more than two weeks away, so at this point there's no reason to hit the panic button. Another update on the 22-year-old pivot, who led Columbus in scoring with 49 points in 70 games this campaign, should surface once he's cleared for practice.