Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Snaps out of goal-scoring funk
Dubois scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota.
Dubois scored just over three minutes into the third period to put an end to his 11-game goal drought. Despite the recent slump, the 21-year-old is closing in on the 20-goal plateau for the third time in as many NHL seasons. Dubois has tallied 18 times and has 46 points in 65 games.
