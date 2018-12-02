Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Sophomore dominance no surprise
Dubois' goal Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Islanders stretched his scoring streak to three games and six points (three goals, three assists).
Dubois is emerging as a true top pivot as a 20-year-old and has 26 points in the same number of games. Enjoy the ride. It's only going to get better with time for this third overall pick (2016).
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Five points in last two games•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Leads offensive explosion•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Notches two points in loss to Leafs•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Finding sophomore success•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Nets game-winner against Stars•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two-point effort in loss to Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...