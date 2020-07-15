Dubois (undisclosed) joined his teammates for practice Wednesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Dubois skated by himself Tuesday before leaving the ice once his teammates arrived for practice, but it appears as though his limited participation was likely just a precautionary move. The 22-year-old pivot led Columbus with 49 points in 70 games this campaign, making him a solid secondary option at forward for those participating in playoff pools.
