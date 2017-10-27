Dubois has been informed he will not be sent back to the QMJHL before he plays his 10th game in the NHL and the first year of his entry-level contract kicks in, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

This wasn't really a surprise, as the third overall pick in the 2016 draft has nothing left to prove in junior hockey but is too young to be sent to the AHL. Dubois has just one goal and a minus-3 rating in nine games so far with the Jackets and has slipped to the fourth line for coach John Tortorella, but his compete level has stayed strong and he doesn't appear to be in any immediate danger of becoming a regular healthy scratch. Given their depth on the wing, Columbus can afford to be patient with one of their top prospects while he acclimates to the pros.