Dubois scored his eighth goal of the season, added a helper, and fired five shots on goal in Thursday's loss to the Penguins.

Dubois scored the previous night against Toronto and followed up with an inspired performance against the rival Penguins. The rookie is blossoming on the top line with Artemi Panarin and has scored four times in his last eight games, including twice on the power play. His 17 points through 36 contests don't jump off the page, but Dubois has been looking great recently and is playing a prominent role for the Blue Jackets. His top-line gig and power-play production make him worth scooping up if he's available.