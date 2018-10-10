Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Tallies goal Tuesday
Dubois registered a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win against Colorado.
Both of Dubois' points this season have come with the man advantage, where he is averaging 5:18 of ice time -- over a fourth of his total minutes per game (20:17). As long as the Quebec native continues playing with the No. 1 power-play unit, he should be a viable fantasy option most nights.
