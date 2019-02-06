Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Tallies pair of goals
Dubois tallied two goals on four shots in a 6-3 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old has been proving lately why he was the No. 3 overall pick in 2016. In the last 19 games, Dubois has scored eight goals and 21 points. He's positioned on the top power-play unit and is starting plenty of his shifts in the offensive zone, indicating Dubois' production should continue. With his two goals Tuesday, he's surpassed his goal total and tied his points output from his rookie season. He has 21 goals and 48 points in 52 games.
