Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Tallies two helpers Saturday
Dubois recorded two assists and a plus-1 rating during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
The helpers give Dubois five points a goal and six points in his last four games, providing excellent dividends since being moved to the top line with Artemi Panarin and Josh Anderson. Whatever secret there was about the third overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft -- it's out. Add him while you still can.
