Dubois scored a goal and two assists while adding two shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

He had a goal called back on an offside review in the first period, but Dubois got it back with an empty-netter to seal the victory. The rookie now has 15 goals and 35 points in 67 games on the season -- not bad for a kid who won't turn 20 years old until late June. As long as he's skating on the Jackets' top line with Artemi Panarin, Dubois will have fantasy value, although his volatile production makes him a better fit for DFS tournament play than other formats.