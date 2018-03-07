Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Three-point night Tuesday
Dubois scored a goal and two assists while adding two shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
He had a goal called back on an offside review in the first period, but Dubois got it back with an empty-netter to seal the victory. The rookie now has 15 goals and 35 points in 67 games on the season -- not bad for a kid who won't turn 20 years old until late June. As long as he's skating on the Jackets' top line with Artemi Panarin, Dubois will have fantasy value, although his volatile production makes him a better fit for DFS tournament play than other formats.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two-point performance Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two points in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Cools down before break•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Picks up two points in Sunday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Strong showing against Pittsburgh•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Tallies two helpers Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...