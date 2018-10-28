Dubois had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Sabres on Saturday night.

Dubois is still just 20 and flashing the skills that made him the third-overall pick in 2016. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 10 games so far, a pace that would see him finish with his first 55-60 point season. Keeper leaguers would be wise to acquire him.