Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Three-point outburst
Dubois had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Sabres on Saturday night.
Dubois is still just 20 and flashing the skills that made him the third-overall pick in 2016. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 10 games so far, a pace that would see him finish with his first 55-60 point season. Keeper leaguers would be wise to acquire him.
