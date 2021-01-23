Dubois will serve as a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Lightning, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen has ditched his patient approach and is actively seeking a trade partner for Dubois. Thursday's performance seemed to be the final straw, as Dubois looked unengaged and was ultimately benched after just 3:55 of ice time. According to Darren Dreger of TSN, there are multiple teams that are in the running, including the Jets.