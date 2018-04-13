Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two assists in first playoff game Thursday
Dubois dished two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 1.
The rookie didn't shrink at all on the big stage, setting up Thomas Vanek early in the third period with the man advantage to tie the score at 2-2, and then helping to spring Artemi Panarin for his game-winner in overtime. Dubois had five goals and 11 points in his final eight regular-season games, and he's carried that momentum forward into the postseason. Expect him to remain a key part of the Columbus attack as the team looks to advance to the second round for the first time in franchise history.
