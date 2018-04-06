Dubois recorded two assists with one shot, four hits, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

The rookie now has an active five-game point streak, and Dubois has racked up five goals and 11 points over his last seven contests as he continues to center the top line for the playoff-bound Jackets.

