Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two assists in Thursday's OT loss
Dubois recorded two assists with one shot, four hits, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The rookie now has an active five-game point streak, and Dubois has racked up five goals and 11 points over his last seven contests as he continues to center the top line for the playoff-bound Jackets.
