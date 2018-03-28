Dubois scored two assists in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

He also chipped in one shot, two hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Not surprisingly for a rookie, Dubois has been running and hot and cold to close out the regular season -- he's been held off the scoresheet seven times in the last 11 games, but has multi-point showings in the other four, giving him one goal and nine points over that stretch. With 41 points on the campaign, he'll need a few more big nights to match Zach Werenski's franchise rookie record of 47 points, set last season.