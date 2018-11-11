Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two-point effort in loss to Rangers
Dubois scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.
The helper came on the power play, and Dubois also fired a team-high six shots on net during the contest. The 20-year-old now has seven goals and 12 points through 17 games as he continues on the path to becoming the true No. 1 center the Columbus franchise thought they were getting when they drafted him third overall in 2016.
