Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two-point performance Saturday
Dubois scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
He also added two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while winning eight of his 13 faceoffs. Dubois won't turn 20 years old until June, but he's playing like a veteran at the moment, scoring four goals and nine points in his last 11 games while centering the Jackets' top line. If the team is going to make a push up the Eastern Conference standings before the playoffs, Dubois will need to play a big role in it.
