Dubois notched two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

The performance ended a six-game point drought for Dubois. John Tortorella was scrambling to assemble lines after Sonny MIlano (upper body) and Josh Anderson (upper body) both exited the game in the first period, but the coach may have struck gold when he put Dubois with Alexandre Texier and Eric Robinson -- Texier scored twice in the third period to send the game to OT, with his new linemates getting the helpers on both goals. Whether Milano and Anderson's injuries prove to be serious or not, don't be surprised if the Dubois-Texier-Robinson unit stays together Monday against the Capitals.